Record warmth possible over the next couple of days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today as a southwesterly breeze ushers in temperatures 15-20° above average for the middle of February. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland today, with upper 60s to near 70 degrees at the beaches. There is a slight chance of rain late today. The best rain chance this week will arrive late Thursday with the arrival of our next cold front that will be passing through the area. This will cool us down for Valentine’s Day and the upcoming weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Record High 79. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain. Record High 78. High 78.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 65.
