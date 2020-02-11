Record warmth possible over the next couple of days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today as a southwesterly breeze ushers in temperatures 15-20° above average for the middle of February. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland today, with upper 60s to near 70 degrees at the beaches. There is a slight chance of rain late today. The best rain chance this week will arrive late Thursday with the arrival of our next cold front that will be passing through the area. This will cool us down for Valentine’s Day and the upcoming weekend.