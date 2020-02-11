Report: Woman pulls Taser on Georgetown County deputy during struggle following traffic stop

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is accused of taking a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy’s Taser and pointing it at him during a struggle that started after a weekend traffic stop.
A report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy was initiating a traffic stop Saturday on Petigru Drive after seeing a Toyota Highlander driving over the outer boundary.
While walking toward the vehicle, the deputy saw a man inside who he recognized from a Georgetown County wanted persons poster, according to authorities.
The man, identified in the report as 58-year-old Miles Moran Moses, of Murrells Inlet, got out of the passenger-side door and was told to stop, law enforcement said.
Moses allegedly attempted to flee and was taken to the ground by the deputy, at which point a struggle ensued.
The driver, identified as 54-year-old Paula Marie Thomas, of Pawleys Island, got out of the car and began screaming, according to law enforcement.
During the struggle, Moses is said to have approached the deputy in an aggressive manner, leading the officer to remove his Taser and order the suspect to the ground, the report stated.
Thomas also allegedly approached the deputy and told him to leave Moses alone. She was told to back away and return to her vehicle, according to the incident report.
The deputy fired his Taser at Moses, but failed to make a solid connection, authorities said. He reloaded the weapon, as the suspect again approached him in an aggressive manner, the report stated.
For a second time, the Taser failed to make a solid connection and the deputy put the weapon back into his holster. He then tried to gain control and secure Moses in handcuffs, according to the report.
Eventually, the deputy was able to get one handcuff on Moses. As he was trying to secure the second one, Thomas grabbed the deputy’s leg and tried to pull him off the suspect, the report stated.
The deputy was able to shake Thomas off, at which time he heard her say, “I’m about to Tase you,” according to authorities. The weapon had fallen out of the holster as the struggle continued and the woman got a hold of it and pointed it at the deputy, the report stated.
According to the report, the deputy drew his service weapon and told Thomas to put the Taser down. He then holstered the gun and was able to disarm the woman, authorities said.
Backup arrived and both suspects were taken into custody.
Online records state Moses was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He remained in jail Tuesday under a $160,000 bond. His charges stem from a recent string of restaurant burglaries in Murrells Inlet.
Thomas was charged with aiding escape from the custody of officers, resisting arrest, and taking a firearm or other weapon from law enforcement, jail records stated. She remained in jail under no bond.
