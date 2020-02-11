S.C. Ports Authority receives $20M grant for Charleston port improvement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has received a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation which will go toward improving the Wando Welch Terminal.
The funding will allow for the construction of an underwater retaining wall to deepen the port so it can serve larger ships.
“We understand SCPA is a top economic engine for South Carolina, helping provide over 187,000 jobs and generating $53 billion in economic activity," Sen. Lindsey Graham said. "Improvements like this at the Port of Charleston are critical to regional economic prosperity and help ensure the United States remains competitive in a growing world economy.”
The completion of the wall is necessary to support the Charleston Harbor deepening project by stabilizing the Wando Terminal’s wharf structure and preventing sediment from entering the waterway.
Graham, Sen. Tim Scott as well as Lowcountry Rep. Joe Cunningham and Rep. Jim Clyburn all signed a letter in support of the funding.
