Two transported to the hospital after car chase ends in crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two people suffered minor injuries after a chase suspect crashed a stolen car into a motorist’s vehicle in North Charleston Monday night.
North Charleston police officials said it all started at 7:51 p.m. when police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Angel Ct.
“The vehicle had been recently stolen and officers located it parked and occupied in a parking area,” NCPD officials said."As officers approached the vehicle on foot, the driver fled in the vehicle, leading officers in a pursuit."
A report states that during the pursuit, the suspect continued to flee after law enforcement successfully used tire deflation devices.
According to NCPD officials, the pursuit ended with the suspect’s vehicle colliding with another vehicle at Rivers Ave and Midland Park Rd.
“The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. “The driver in the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the collision investigation.
Deckard said the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided air support and assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect.
