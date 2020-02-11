VIDEO: Whale, calf spotted in water near North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An awe-inspiring sight was captured Monday off the Grand Strand’s coast.
Crews with North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue got drone footage of a female Right Whale and her calf. The footage was posted on their Facebook page.
“There are estimated to be fewer than 100 breeding females left in the world,” a post accompanying the video states.
Over the last few weeks, there has been a flurry of marine life activity in the waters off the coast of the Carolinas.
A group of white sharks have been hanging around the coast of the Carolinas. One pinged Saturday evening in the area of Surfside Beach.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.