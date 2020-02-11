W. Ashley library branch flooding solutions to be presented; community feedback wanted at forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library wants people’s opinion on how they should move forward with flooding solutions at the West Ashley library branch.
The library located on Windermere Boulevard has ongoing flooding concerns.
That’s why Charleston County hired Liollio Architecture to conduct a feasibility study to address the flooding. The company has come up with five proposed solutions and analyzed the feasibility of each.
The library and Charleston County Government are hosting a public forum on Tuesday to present those findings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Ashley branch.
County officials want feedback from the community regarding the potential solutions.
“One of our top priorities at CCPL is providing safe and equitable access to our libraries and resources,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The issues caused by the flooding at this branch are a challenge to the community and must be resolved.”
A report shows the West Ashley branch flooded three times and was closed 112 days over the last four years.
Library officials say that totaled to about $157,500 in repairs. They also say $12,000 was spent on replacing collection items such as books and other materials that were damaged.
In 2017 after Hurricane Irma, the library was entirely flooded by at least three inches of tidal rain and sewer water. At that time it was closed for about two months for repairs and cleaning.
The community forum is open to the public.
