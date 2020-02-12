Bond set at $14k for man accused of trying to steal Camaro, ambulance after wreck

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was set at $14,000 for a man accused of trying to steal a Camaro and an ambulance following an accident in West Ashley.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Donavan Campbell who’s been charged with two counts of grand larceny, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, reckless driving and habitual traffic offender.
His arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when a police officer saw an accident in the area of Highway 61 at Wallace School Road.
As the officer was approaching the scene, he was approached by multiple bystanders who said that someone involved in the collision was attempting to steal another person’s Camaro.
The officer said he saw multiple people escorting a man, later identified as Campbell, out of the driver’s seat of the Camaro. A report states that when the officer attempted to check on Campbell, Campbell walked past the officer.
The owner of the Camaro told the officer that he attempted to assist Campbell by telling him to turn his vehicle off due to the vehicle leaking fluids. The man said at that point, Campbell entered the driver’s seat of the Camaro.
According to police, as the officer was talking to the owner of the Camaro, Campbell entered the driver’s seat of a Port City ambulance.
The officer said he quickly approached the ambulance, opened the driver's side door and saw Campbell with both of his hands on the steering wheel.
The officer removed Campbell from the ambulance, put him on the ground, handcuffed and detained him, the report stated. Investigators reported locating marijuana on Campbell who was actively resisting the officers.
“Mr. Campbell was also making incomprehensible statements and rambling excessively,” the police report stated."Officers then placed Mr. Campbell in the backseat of my CPD marked vehicle."
Police say they then removed Campbell from the backseat in order to allow EMS to examine him, and during that time Campbell resisted officers. Additional officers and deputies responded and placed Campbell into the backseat of the patrol car.
The responding officer said as he was transporting Campbell to MUSC for evaluation, Campbell was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body, yell at the officer and began banging on the glass barrier.
The incident report states that when law enforcement got Campbell into a MUSC seclusion room, Campbell began to resist and struggle with officers. He was then given a sedative by medical staff.
Investigators say a check revealed that Campbell’s driver license had been suspended with a habitual offender status. He also had additional convictions for driving under suspension.
