Can’t find your Excedrin medicine at the store? Here are some options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular over-the-counter medication used to relieve migraines is hard to find right now.
Production for certain Excedrin products has temporarily been stopped. This has left many people wondering how they should deal with their debilitating headaches.
Manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline has halted production of Excedrin Migraine and Excedrin Extra Strength in caplet and gel tab forms after discovering inconsistencies in how it transfers and weighs ingredients. The pharmaceutical company said it does not believe there is a safety risk to consumers, and stopping production is only a precautionary measure.
WAVE 3 News went to a Walgreen’s store in downtown Louisville and found there were no more Excedrin Extra Strength or Excedrin Migraine on the shelves.
Norton Neuroscience Institute neurologist Dr. Brian Plato said that using a particular medication too often can lead to an increase in headaches and migraines. Pluto said this could be a chance for patients to explore other forms of treatment.
“There has just been this explosion in the last two years of treatments available to patients with migraines,” Plato said.
The FDA recently approved two new drugs aimed at stopping migraines as they happen.
"A medication called Ubrelvy is a new non-triptan medication to terminate migraine and another new drug called Reyvow," Plato said. "Both of these I think are going to offer a lot of promise to patients who previously did not respond to those triptan medicines or they had reasons they couldn't use them due to cardiovascular disease."
Plato said there are also migraine preventative options like monthly, self-administered injections. Knowing options is important.
In the U.S., there are about 40 million people who get migraines. It can happen to anyone, but it’s mostly women in their mid 30 to 40s.
GlaxoSmithKline sent a statement to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday:
"GSK Consumer Healthcare is experiencing a temporary supply issue that impacts on the following products: Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs. We apologize for any inconvenience this stock issue may cause to consumers. Please be assured we are working hard to resolve the issue so we can restore supply as quickly as possible.
Should consumers have any questions or concerns, they should contact GSK Consumer Healthcare. You can also visit this site for additional information: https://www.excedrin.com/products/discontinued/"
Excedrin PM headache and Excedrin tension headache are still available in stores.
