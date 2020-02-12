Charleston Animal Society hosting training event on animal cruelty investigations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is bringing in more than 40 officers from across the country to attend the National Animal Control and Humane Officer Academy (NACHO).
The goal of this week-long, 120-hour training event is to deliver a new higher standard in animal care and cruelty investigation training by providing comprehensive and hands-on experience in Animal Fighting, Livestock Investigations, Animal Cruelty Crime Scene Processing.
NACHO is an organization created by The National Animal Care and Control Association; two of the leading animal control training organizations in the country.
Last year the Charleston Animal Society recorded 84 cases of animal cruelty last year. And that's only including the animals brought to them at the animal society, not all the cases recorded by law enforcement.
The training is taking place through Friday at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
