Charleston Co. deputies capture West Ashley murder suspect
Marquell Myers has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime (Source: CCDC)
February 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 9:12 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have captured a 19-year-old man wanted for a murder in West Ashley.

Marquell Myers has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of 22-year-old Clifford Harrison, Jr.

The US Marshals Task Force assisted in the arrest.

The arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 22, 2019 at a home on the 700 block of Hitching Post Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harrison was found shot and unconscious in a yard.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and died.

