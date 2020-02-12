Charleston Co. deputies capture West Ashley murder suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have captured a 19-year-old man wanted for a murder in West Ashley.
Marquell Myers has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of 22-year-old Clifford Harrison, Jr.
The US Marshals Task Force assisted in the arrest.
The arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 22, 2019 at a home on the 700 block of Hitching Post Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, Harrison was found shot and unconscious in a yard.
