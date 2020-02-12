Charleston County deputies capture man who failed to register as sex offender

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon has been arrested by Charleston County Deputies.
Franklin Nelson, who was on probation for failing to register as a sex offender, was booked back into the Charleston County jail just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
He was convicted of the crime in 2017 and released from prison in October of 2018 and began his probationary sentence. He absconded from supervision a short time later before he was taken back into custody.
