Charleston County deputies capture man who failed to register as sex offender

Charleston County deputies capture man who failed to register as sex offender
Franklin Nelson was booked back into the Charleston County jail Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 12, 2020 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:22 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon has been arrested by Charleston County Deputies.

Franklin Nelson, who was on probation for failing to register as a sex offender, was booked back into the Charleston County jail just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was convicted of the crime in 2017 and released from prison in October of 2018 and began his probationary sentence. He absconded from supervision a short time later before he was taken back into custody.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.