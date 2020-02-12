Charleston County student 'seriously injured’ while waiting for school bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Charter School for Math and Science student was ‘seriously injured’ while waiting near his bus stop on Wednesday morning.
“Scholars were going in and out of a door at the post office and the glass in the door broke," school principal Mary Carmichael said. “It is a serious injury, and the scholar is receiving medical care.”
The incident happened at a post office on Ashley River Road and didn’t involve any vehicle.
“Our scholars at the bus stop did a great job responding to the situation,” Carmichael said in a letter to parents.
The school is now investigating the incident. Counselors have also been made available for students.
The extent of the boy’s injuries are unknown.
