Classroom Champions: Kathryn McLendon wants basic supplies for James Island students

By this time in the school year, many students have used up all the supplies they bought back in August.
So one teacher is making a simple request for basic supplies.
The students in Kathryn McLendon's class read and write on regular. She teaches Pre-K through second grade at James Island Elementary School. Strong readers and writers become strong communicators. These skills require lots of practice and paper.
McLendon is requesting cardstock for printing poems and stories. Students use a laminator to preserve the work. She would also like a crayon sharpener, and plastic storage bags.
A Yacker Tracker is also on the list. Never heard of a Yacker Tracker, me neither? It’s a really neat tool, that keeps excited young minds focused. It uses a traffic signal to alert students that the noise level in class is too loud and to bring it down a notch.
This project on the Donors Choose website still needs $284. We hope you'll become a Live 5 Classroom Champion and make a donation toward these supplies.
If you’d like to help the students at James Island Elementary School, click the link here.
All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
Look for a classroom to support every Wednesday, on Live 5 News at 7:30.