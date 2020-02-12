Debate over SC school start dates continues as bill lands in senators’ hands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The debate over school start dates in South Carolina continues as the education overhaul bill is in senators’ hands.
Some fear an amendment to the education overhaul bill could cut days from your students’ holiday breaks.
Senators Greg Hembree and Luke Rankin presented a plan Tuesday that would not allow schools to start before Aug. 15. The proposal puts a hard line on a uniform school start date in South Carolina. The senators argued an earlier start date could eat away at precious tax dollars provided by tourists visiting South Carolina beaches.
“If we are considering the impact on the state by shifting a week, what have you done? It’s not a week of vacation for a week of vacation. It’s a rental rate at the highest price, which generates a higher figure,” Rankin said. “Our tax collections are going to be lower by again the same percentage.”
Ranking and Hembree suggested an earlier start date for schools could cost the state $20.83 million per week in the month of August.
Currently, state law mandates schools tart no later than the third Monday in August, so the Aug. 15th proposal would be relatively consistent with current standards.
However, there’s another part of the plan that has drawn criticism.
The amendment would also require a local school district board of trustees to modify the first semester calendar to make sure the semester ends, and exams are completed before Dec. 24th.
Hembree has suggested that 90 instructional delays required by state law could be accommodated by cutting districts’ Thanksgiving breaks from three days to two and starting winter break on Dec. 23.
Opponents, like the SC School Boards Association, have argued the state’s current mandate, of starting school the third Monday in August, already makes it increasingly difficult to complete the first semester in the days before the winter holiday break, which parents, teachers and students have demanded.
“Public pressure has led many school boards to end the first semester before the break and reduce the number of instructional days for students in completing first semester courses,” according to the SCSBA.
On the other side of this debate, another amendment has suggested the state get rid of a uniform school start date altogether and leave scheduling decisions in the hands of school district boards of trustees.
“A local school district board of trustees of the State has the authority to establish an annual school calendar for teachers, staff, and students; to establish the opening date for students; and to establish the school term for the district,” the amendment states. “The number of instructional hours in an instructional day may vary according to local board policy and does not have to be uniform among the schools in the district."
This change could benefit many schools seeking alternative educational programs. Currently, a district can ask for a waiver to the state law to operate before the first Monday in August. However, this amendment would give all districts in the state the flexibility and option to choose what works best for its students and teachers.
