Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Holmes of St. Helena Island and charged him with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and criminal solicitation of a minor.
Holmes was locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
His arrest stems from an investigation that began on Jan. 14 when the victim met with investigators to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Holmes.
“The victim stated that the assault occurred on the night of January 13, 2020 at a St. Helena Island hotel,” BCSO officials said."Following a forensic interview of the victim, as well as the collection of forensic evidence, investigators were able to substantiate the victim’s claims."
On Jan. 27, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the findings of their investigation.
The magistrate reviewed the case and issued arrest warrants for Holmes.
“As investigators were unable to immediately locate Holmes, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Fugitive Task Force were contacted to assist in the search,” BCSO officials said.
