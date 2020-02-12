DPH: About 200 travelers in Ga. are self-monitoring for novel coronavirus after returning from China

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed about 200 people in the state are self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The individuals recently returned from China, according to the DPH. The travelers arrived in the U.S. from mainland China outside Hubei Province with no known high-risk exposure.
DPH states that the individuals have shown no symptoms but are “self-isolating” at home.
DPH receives a list every day from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with the names of Georgia travelers coming from China. DPH epidemiologists contact the individuals by phone to establish a plan for self-monitoring and provide instructions on how to contact DPH before seeking health care if they develop fever, cough or shortness of breath.
According to DPH, there are no Georgia travelers who have returned from Wuhan or Hubei Province requiring quarantine.
The CDC says the overall risk of coronavirus to the general public is low, but the best way to prevent infection of any respiratory virus is:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
