New surveillance footage released of missing 6-year-old S.C. girl; Active search continues

The last time Swetlik was seen, she was wearing a black shirt with the word Peace across the front of it, he said. Authorities say she was also wearing a floral print skirt and polka dot rain boots. Swetlik has strawberry blonde hair that is near shoulder length and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.