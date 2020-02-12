Man sues N. Charleston police department over suspected DUI arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has sued the North Charleston police department in connection with his suspected DUI arrest in July 2018.
According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the man’s charges were dropped in November 2018.
Richard Davis claims he was driving home from work on Otranto Road after a 13-hour shift when he was stopped for failing to remain in a lane, the lawsuit stated.
In the lawsuit, Davis’ lawyers say he had a torn ACL and was shaky during the field sobriety test and told the officer he had consumed multiple energy drinks that day.
According to the lawsuit, the arresting officer took Davis into custody because, “everything seems so sped up, you seemed impaired.”
Davis then blew a 0.00 on the Datamaster at the North Charleston police department, the lawsuit stated. The officer then took him to an emergency room where a blood sample was collected that later also tested negative for drugs or alcohol in Davis’ system, according to the lawsuit.
He was then released on bond and a prosecutor dismissed the DUI charge on Nov. 28, 2018 when it was scheduled for trial.
Davis is suing for alleged false arrest, slander, negligence and malicious prosecution. He is seeking actual damages and any other damages the court may decide are necessary.
