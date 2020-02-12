N. Charleston police searching for missing girl believed to be with father

Cadence Summersett (left) and her father (right) (Source: NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:46 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen believed to be with her father who does not have custodial rights.

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Cadence Summersett.

A report states that Cadence was released to her father through a Custodial Promise on Jan. 27.

However, investigators said the father does not have custody and only has supervised visitation through a court order.

“He failed to notify police of this fact, and is now wanted,” NCPD officials said.

If you have any information you are urged to call police at (843) 740-2526.

