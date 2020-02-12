New apartment building coming to Meeting Street in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is working to add additional living options to the Meeting Street area for people who want to live and work downtown.
The area located right in the center of downtown, used to be all warehouse buildings.
Developers are bringing more housing options here, including a new apartment complex which will be up for a final design review today.
Developers say the 579 Meeting St. apartments will incorporate both a historical Charleston feel along with a new modern look.
The director of planning for the City of Charleston, Jacob Lindsey, says this development is interesting because it will be built around an old warehouse building. That building was designed by one of the City of Charleston's original prominent architects.
“The Board of Architecture Review often protects older builders and requires that new buildings be built around them or on top of them, keeping in place the important parts of our past,” Lindsey said.
The new apartments will have 118 units and will be seven stories high. The bottom two floors will include retail spaces and a two-floor parking garage. That garage will not be visible from the street.
The city says this development was designed to fit as many different mixed-use options as possible in a rather small area of land.
Developers have been working to create a space that suits all of the needs of this growing area.
“Whenever we have new development, especially right in the center of downtown like this one, we want to make sure that it makes the street better and that it contributes to street life and that’s why you often see these new projects incorporate restaurant spaces or retail spaces into their ground level,” Lindsey said.
Final approval for the 579 Meeting St. apartments will be voted on at today’s Board of Architectural Review meeting at 4:30 p.m.
If approved, construction would then be able to begin. Officials say construction will take at least 18 months to complete.
