North Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for Jaynaia Harrison who was last seen by her mother on Monday at 7 p.m.
“Jaynaia has an extensive history of running away,” NCPD officials said."She was last seen wearing a green shirt, grey pants, red shoes, and her hair was in a ponytail."
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 740-5894.
