North Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

North Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for Jaynaia Harrison who was last seen by her mother on Monday at 7 p.m. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:10 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for Jaynaia Harrison who was last seen by her mother on Monday at 7 p.m.

“Jaynaia has an extensive history of running away,” NCPD officials said."She was last seen wearing a green shirt, grey pants, red shoes, and her hair was in a ponytail."

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 740-5894.

The North Charleston Police need your assistance in locating Jaynaia Harrison. She was last seen at home by her mother...

Posted by North Charleston Police Department on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.