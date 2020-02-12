Ports Authority delays opening gates Wednesday because of ‘technical issues’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina ports authority has announced it will delay opening the gates of its Charleston area terminals Wednesday.
The gates at the Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals will not open until 12 p.m.
“We are diligently working to correct the technical issues,” the Ports Authority said in a statement.
Once the gates are open, officials will extend the opening time until 12 a.m. Thursday to accommodate the volume of trucks arriving.
Drivers in the area may experience heavier than normal traffic around the terminals until the gates are open. Mount Pleasant police advised traffic may back up on Long Point Road.
