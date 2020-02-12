Power system failure to blame for delayed opening of Mount Pleasant, N. Charleston ports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant and North Charleston terminals will stay open until midnight on Wednesday after a six-hour opening delay.
South Carolina Ports Authority officials say they had a power system failure with their gate check-in system. This caused traffic delays in the morning with trucks having to wait.
Port officials say the main and backup power systems failed. It's something that's never happened before.
The terminals opened around 12:15 p.m. when a vendor delivered a special part that functions like a "battery pack."
The Chief Operating Officer of the South Carolina Ports Authority, Barbara Melvin, apologized for the inconvenience.
"We were very appreciative of the patience of the motor carrying community, of our gate processing center employees and our employees here at the port for being patient and then working very hard to make sure we did not have tremendous impacts to traffic around here that we mitigated those impacts as best as possible," Melvin said.
The gate system is like a check in system for imports and exports and the ports can't function without it. They use the same server.
"It's just like you wouldn't be able to get on your plane at the airport without checking in at the gate or having some mechanisms to make sure that you're on the right plane," Melvin said.
The ports usually open at 5 a.m.
