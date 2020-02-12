From record highs to chilly weather for Valentine’s Day, SEWE weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will race through the area Thursday bringing a chance of rain and a cool down just in time for Valetine’s Day and the busy upcoming Southeastern Wildlife Expo weekend! Temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. Highs today will reach the mid 70s today and may be close to 80 degrees. Showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, will move through late Thursday through early Friday morning. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Friday with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees by the afternoon. We expect a sunny and cool Saturday before clouds return on Sunday with the chance of a few showers.