St. John’s Myles Smith wraps up basketball career while dealing with Aspergers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday night, St. John’s senior Myles Smith entered his final home game and with seconds to go had a moment he’ll never forget as he came around off a screen and hit a 3 pointer just before time ran out. The crowd, which included Smith’s family and friends, went wild. It was a perfect way for him to wrap up his 4 years playing basketball with the Islanders.
"Just takes practice and work, put in hard work with my friends, family and all that. That’s what makes me who I am now. Smith said.
“It was a very special moment for everybody,” said Smith’s teammate Jordan Brown. “Just seeing Myles in the game, having fun doing what he does best. Shoot the ball. When he hit that shot, get everybody out their seats, hyped...it was amazing”
It’s an ending to a special 4-year career at St. John’s for Smith who’s done it all while dealing with Aspergers Syndrome, a high functioning form of autism. But he’s never let that get in the way of playing the game he loves
“Just block out the frustrations and all that cause my Aspergers is part of the reason I’ve got fans behind me right now” Smith said.
“You wouldn’t even know it, Myles comes out and he works just as hard as everybody else. He comes in, he gives his all and he’s probably our most fierce competitor” said St. John’s head coach Kevin Hammack.
The video of the shot quickly made its way around the Lowcountry racking up over 5000 views and even catching the attention of Congressman Joe Cunningham. Just adding to how special that moment was.
“It’s awesome, awesome man. Cause I’ll never have a chance like this in my life to play with high school basketball players again. Everyone was behind me on that one it was just, wow” Smith said.
“Myles is the key element that holds this team together. He supports everybody. He’s just a special, special person and we all love him” Brown said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.