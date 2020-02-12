St. John’s Myles Smith wraps up basketball career while dealing with Aspergers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday night, St. John’s senior Myles Smith entered his final home game and with seconds to go had a moment he’ll never forget as he came around off a screen and hit a 3 pointer just before time ran out. The crowd, which included Smith’s family and friends, went wild. It was a perfect way for him to wrap up his 4 years playing basketball with the Islanders.