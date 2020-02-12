Missing children found safe in N.C.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old boy and and 8-year-old girl have been found safe after they were reported missing in Davidson County Tuesday night.
According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, 10-year-old Malachi Chilton and 8-year-old Mackenzie Chilton were both reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies say they had units searching for the two missing children in the area of Critcher Drive and Old US Highway 52 in the Welcome community.
Around 11:08 p.m., officials said that both children had been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our post!” a Facebook post from deputies said.
