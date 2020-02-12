Winthrop looks to sweep Gardner-Webb

SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop's Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively scored 40 percent of all Eagles points this season, though that trio's output has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 40.4 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 50.5 percent of his free throws this season.