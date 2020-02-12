Woman charged after officer finds meth pipe in child’s pants during traffic stop, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been charged after an officer found a meth pipe in the pants of a child in the back seat during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Lucia Cash, 35, has been charged with cruelty to children.
Officers stopped Cash while she was driving on I-26 westbound near Ashley Phosphate around 2:30 a.m. because of a lane change violation, according to an incident report.
When speaking with Cash, the officer noticed her hands were shaking and she was stammering her words, the report stayed. She then gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.
During the search, officers found several straws consistent with narcotics use as well as tin foil with burn marks, according to the report.
The officer then noticed a red straw stuck in the pants of the 3-year-old with meth residue on it, the report stated.
Cash then told officers, “you didn’t find any on me” and that her child sometimes grabs random items from the car.
The child’s father responded to the scene and took custody of the child and the car, according to the report.
A passenger, Samantha Ann Priegue, 25, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
