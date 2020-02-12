Woodland High cancels rest of girls’ JV schedule after fight during basketball game

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland High School officials have cancelled the remaining schedule for its girls junior varsity team after a fight during a game.
The fight happened on Feb. 5 during a road game at Barnwell High.
Video of the fight surfaced on social media after the game was stopped. A mom of one of the Woodland players sent a copy of the video. She asked not to identified.
The mom says her daughter sent her a copy of the video.
She says her daughter was on the court when the fight broke out, and said she had gotten in a fight and everybody jumped on her.
"Honestly I was very, very very upset, very upset to see her being hit the way she was," the parent said. "Nobody was hurt, she wasn't seriously hurt but it could have been worse."
Dorchester District 4 spokeswoman Dr. Joyce Davis says none of the Woodland players were suspended from school.
However, she says the remaining games on the team’s schedule have been canceled because some of the players left the bench to join in the fight.
The parent says her daughter is disappointed.
"I hate it, she hates it, she loves basketball, that's what she loves to do," she said.
The Barnwell County School District has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The Barnwell Police Department said a police report was not filed and that no arrests were made.
