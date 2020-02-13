Owner of stolen urn found

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of an urn found in a wooded area in Lincolnton in early February has been found.
The gold and black urn, containing cremated ashes, was found inside a red box on Feb. 1 in an area near Lakeland Avenue, off Summerow Road. Officials say the man who found it was looking at property to buy when he came across the box, which he said appeared to have been there “for a long time.”
Deputies say the urn was returned to the owner Thursday afternoon. It appears the urn was stolen during an October 22 home break-in at a home on Maiden-Salem Road. A safe, electronics and tool items were also stolen during the break-in.
The home is near where the stolen urn was found, deputies say.
