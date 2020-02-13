Charleston Co. deputies looking for driver who crashed after chase

Charleston Co. deputies looking for driver who crashed after chase
. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 13, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:35 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to identify a driver who fled from a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies tried to stop a rented Chevy truck which then led them on a chase which ended in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood where the truck hit a fence on Ranger Drive.

The driver is still on the run.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.