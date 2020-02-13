Cold front to drop temps from record highs to near freezing!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring big changes to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours starting with rain likely later today. Record highs are possible ahead of the front today as a warm southwest wind sends inland temperatures to near 80 degrees. It will be cooler, near 70 degrees, along the immediate coastline. The record high for today is 78 degrees dating back to 1976. The cold front will arrive late this afternoon bringing the potential for rain, and a few gusty thunderstorms. The rain will hold off until mid to late afternoon at the earliest along the coast. Off and on showers will continue during the evening and overnight before we begin to dry out tomorrow morning. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine on Friday with much cooler temperatures for Valentine’s Day. Highs will only be near 60 degrees, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. Expect a cold start to the weekend with temperatures falling into the 30s on Saturday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 50s by Saturday afternoon. Clouds will return on Sunday along with the chance of a few showers. Warmer weather will return as we head into the beginning of next week.