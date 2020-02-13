Construction continuing on new sports stadium in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new regional sports stadium is coming along in North Charleston.
The District 4 High School Stadium is under construction and can be seen from I-526.
The stadium will be primarily for football in the fall and soccer in the spring. It will have a synthetic turf field and will be able seat 6,000 people.
It will also have home and visitors half time rooms, home and visitors restrooms, concessions stands, and other supporting buildings.
The stadium is located off of West Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road.
It will serve Academic Magnet High, Military Magnet Academy, North Charleston High and Stall High. The teams will all use the stadium in a rotational format.
The $22.5 million-dollar project, which began last August, is on track to be completed by August 2020, in time for the upcoming high school football season.
Walls are already up for the press-box, visitor bleachers, and field houses.
