Dawes Shines as Clemson Rolls Past Pitt

Clemson went up by nine in the first half, but Pitt manufactured a 7-0 run of its own to cut that lead down to two. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 7-1 in the final 4:29 of the first half and sported a 32-24 advantage at the intermission. In the second half, Clemson came out firing, scoring the first eight points out of the break as part of a 16-5 run that spanned approximately seven minutes of action following halftime. Pitt battled back, decreasing its deficit from 19 to six, but the Panthers were unable to hold Dawes in check down the stretch, with Clemson building its lead back up and coming away with an emphatic 72-52 victory.