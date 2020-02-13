Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on James Island

February 12, 2020

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on James Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tanaysia Jenkins who was last seen on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. at a home on Greenhill Road.

Capt. Roger Antonio said foul play is not suspected.

If anyone has any information you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700. You can contact deputies after hours at (843) 743-7200.

