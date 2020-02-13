Furman looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have combined to account for 58 percent of Furman's scoring this season and 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Chattanooga scoring, including 90 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35.4 percent of the 189 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 40 over the last five games. He's also made 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.