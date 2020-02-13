Georgetown Co. wants to free up dollars approved only for Georgetown port deepening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are growing concerns the port of Georgetown will close forever.
There’s been little movement to deepen its channels since Georgetown County voters approved a referendum to pay for the project in 2014. Some now worry what abandoning the project could do to Georgetown industries, like Liberty Steel.
In 2019, Gov. Henry McMaster mentioned a “revitalized port of Georgetown” in his state of the state address. While many saw it as a sign of hope, the reality is that the project will likely never move forward, despite support from Georgetown County voters in 2014.
Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said the project has been deemed to be no longer viable or economically beneficial for our area by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Ports Authority. It was originally earmarked to receive $6 million in Capital Project Sales Tax monies. However, Broach said the county was taken by surprise when projected costs for the dredging doubled almost immediately after the referendum was passed.
Broach said the initial plan was based on projected costs totaling about $30 million dollars. State and federal funds were supposed to be added to the local dollars supplied by Georgetown County to cover the bill. However, Broach said when the county notified the US Army Corps of Engineers they were ready to move forward, local leaders were told the price tag on the project had doubled.
Progress on the project has since stalled. Georgetown County leaders are now exploring other options, which may include using referendum funds for other projects, like dredging of the inner harbor for smaller boats or toward continuation of a feasibility study the city is working on.
It’s against state law to use money approved by voters for one project to pay for another, so the county has contracted with an attorney, who is familiar with capital project sales tax issues, to help them determine what can be done with the remaining funds from the tax.
In the meantime, some still hope the port of Georgetown can open again. The president of Steelworkers Local 7898, James Sanderson, said a revitalized port is necessary to maintain the industries that sit along the banks of Winyah Bay.
Sanderson said Liberty Steel could become more sustainable and productive if it had shipping access. He said current conditions require the manufacturing company must have its ships go to Wilmington, NC, and then materials are trucked to Georgetown. He fears a lack of port access could mean Liberty Steel’s Georgetown location will struggle to remain competitive.
He would like to see Gov. McMaster deliver a portion of the state’s $1.8 billion additional revenue to the Georgetown port.
At this time, the Governor’s office has not responded to requests for comment. The US Army Corps of Engineers has also not responded to requests for comment.
The port of Georgetown is unique in its challenges and uses. It is unlike the port of Charleston because it is a break-bulk facility. It handles goods that will not economically or physically fit in a standard 20-foot long container, such as coal or cement. While its channels require yearly maintenance, its inside channel was last dredged in 2008. Since then, the harbor has filled in with silt, mud, and sand, leaving some areas only a foot deep.
“We continue to work with city and county officials as they find a path forward that is best for the Georgetown community," said a spokesperson for the SC Ports Authority.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.