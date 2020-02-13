Georgetown Co. wants to free up dollars approved only for Georgetown port deepening

The port of Georgetown is unique in its challenges and uses. It is unlike the port of Charleston because it is a break-bulk facility. It handles goods that will not economically or physically fit in a standard 20-foot long container, such as coal or cement. While its channels require yearly maintenance, its inside channel was last dredged in 2008. Since then, the harbor has filled in with silt, mud, and sand, leaving some areas only a foot deep.