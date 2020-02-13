Goose Creek man arrested on child pornography charges

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple child pornography charges.
Joel Daniel Seaman, 29, was arrested Monday and has been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with Goose Creek police department investigators made the arrest.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
