Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA MANUFACTURING
Kemp launches 'Georgia Made' logo for in-state manufacturers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing a “"Georgia Made” program to encourage manufacturers to promote the state on their products. The Republican Kemp announced the program Wednesday at the state Capitol. He was surrounded by representatives of 11 companies whose factories he visited during a tour last fall. The program parallels the existing Georgia Grown moniker promoting agricultural products. The Georgia Department of Economic Development will begin certifying products as Georgia-made. The state will award a stylized peach logo to any product at least 50% made in the state. Georgia has more than 6,600 manufacturers employing more than 400,000 people.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-GEORGIA
Another Georgia lawmaker running for Collins' US House seat
ATLANTA (AP) — A third Republican state lawmaker has entered the race for a heavily conservative Georgia congressional seat, two weeks after Republican Rep. Doug Collins announced he's running for U.S. Senate. Collins said in January that he's challenging recently appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election in November. That provides an opening for Republicans looking to take Collins' current seat representing Georgia’s heavily conservative 9th congressional district. Republican state Rep. Matt Gurtler of Tiger tweeted on Wednesday that he planned to run. State Sen. John Wilkinson of Toccoa and State Rep. Kevin Tanner of Dawsonville are also running for the seat.
SHOTS FIRED-OFFICER WOUNDED
Officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire at Georgia home
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in Georgia is recovering after being wounded in a shootout with a suspect. News outlets report the incident began with a report of a man firing a gun outside a home Wednesday night in Cobb County. Police approached the home and a man answered the door with a gun in his hand. The officer was shot in the arm in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot in the torso. Both were taken to hospitals. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. This is its 16th officer involved shooting case this year.
ARMY PLANE-LANDING INJURIES
Army: 3 soldiers injured during landing at Georgia airfield
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Army says three soldiers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday when their plane had a landing mishap at a Georgia airfield. An Army news release said a C-12 twin-engine airplane made a “hard landing” on a runway at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. Three soldiers were taken to a hospital for assessment of what the Army said were minor injuries. The Army said the landing is being investigated and preliminary findings indicated minimal damage. No other details were given.
HOTELS BILKED
Rap impostors accused of scamming luxury hotels of thousands
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say a crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South's most exclusive hotels. A criminal complaint filed this week says the group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels. The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from Gone With The Wind stayed during film's Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
CHILD STRANGLED-MOTHER CHARGED
Georgia mother accused of strangling daughter, 5
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mother has been accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter. News outlets report 30-year-old Shekinah Akbar is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault. An arrest warrant obtained by news outlets Tuesday says the child had bruises all over her body and injuries consistent with strangulation. The child was found unresponsive at an apartment Monday morning. She later died. Akbar was being held without bond. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Michael Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire's effort is backed by millions of dollars in ads. It has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies when he was mayor of New York.
HIGH SCHOOL NAME CHANGE-RACIST
Students: Remove white supremacist's name from high school
ATLANTA (AP) — Students at an Atlanta high school want to rename their school because its namesake was a 19th century newspaper editor who endorsed white supremacy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitutions reports students at Henry W. Grady High School submitted a petition to the school board on Feb. 3 requesting a name change for the school. Grady was an editor and part-owner of The Atlanta Constitution, and he promoted white supremacy. Students say they want a more inclusive environment. They suggested journalist Ida B. Wells and civil rights attorney Donald Lee Hollowell as potential names for the school. The Atlanta School Board says they are reviewing the petition.