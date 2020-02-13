Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Michael Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire's effort is backed by millions of dollars in ads. It has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies when he was mayor of New York.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Judge voids deal giving UNC statue to Confederate group
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has thrown out a settlement by the University of North Carolina's governing board that gave a Confederate heritage group a toppled rebel statue, along with money to preserve it. Judge Allen Baddour ruled Wednesday that the Sons of Confederate Veterans didn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit that led to the hastily arranged deal that gave them possession of the statue known as Silent Sam, along with $2.5 million to maintain it. He vacated the deal and dismissed the group's underlying lawsuit. Critics had questioned how the deal was quietly struck with the UNC Board of Governors and approved just before Thanksgiving.
NORTH CAROLINA-AGENTS PROBE
Police: Ex-UNC athlete had $160K worth of marijuana, edibles
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a former college football player was arrested after receiving a parcel that contained about $160,000 worth of marijuana and THC edibles. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jamel Hawkins was arrested this week and faces several drug charges. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said investigators this week saw Hawkins pick up the package at a Raleigh home. Hawkins was previously charged in 2015 and again in 2019 for violations of the state’s Uniform Athlete Agent Act. Hawkins is due in Orange County Superior Court in those cases Feb. 24. It's unclear whether Hawkins had an attorney.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-BERGER
NC Senate leader complaint focuses on house sale, payments
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A retired campaign reform group leader has lodged an ethics complaint alleging a powerful North Carolina state senator improperly benefited financially from the purchase and sale of a townhouse. Senate leader Phil Berger's campaign called allegations filed Wednesday by Bob Hall before the Legislative Ethics Committee “smears.” The campaign said the transactions were pre-approved by state officials. Hall already asked the State Board of Elections to investigate late last year. The focus is upon a Raleigh house that Berger and his wife bought in 2016 and sold in December. The home was sold to a lobbyist who is the son of one of Berger's former top lieutenants in the Senate.
GAS STATION-MURDER CHARGE
North Carolina man charged in fatal gas station shooting
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Jadakiss Jahein Watkins of Riegelwood isen charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Sam'e Pit Stop on Feb. 6, and when they arrived, they determined the shooting involved several people and happened in the parking lot. Investigators say 28-year-old Dwon Demontre Maultsby of Chadbourn was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
PRISON-RACKETEERING CHARGES
15 indicted for racketeering, drugs at Maryland prison
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted 15 defendants on federal racketeering and drug conspiracy charges at Jessup Correctional Institution. The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that the defendants include former correctional officers, inmates, and outside “facilitators.'" A portion of the indictment says that from at least 2017 until now, the correctional officers, inmates, and outside facilitators conspired to smuggle contraband into Jessup, including narcotics, alcohol, tobacco, and cell phones, in order to enrich themselves and protect and expand their criminal operation. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and 20 years for the drug trafficking conspiracy charge.
CNS-LICENSE SUSPENSION
Senate OKs bill halting license suspension over court debt
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Brianna Morgan’s driver’s license was suspended due to court debt in 2014, her life became more challenging. Morgan was pregnant at the time and had two children, which made it difficult to get around without a car. Senate Bill 1, which repeals from state law the requirement that an individual’s driver’s license be suspended if they are unable to pay court dues, unanimously passed the Senate last week. Sponsored by Republican Sen. William Stanley, the bill also repeals a provision of state law requiring that defendants present a summary provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles that states which courts the defendant owes fines and costs to.
COUPLE KILLED
Virginia Police: 2 from Maryland found slain near crash
TURBEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a couple from the greater Washington area found dead near a crashed car in southern Virginia were killed. Virginia State Police have ruled the deaths of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda of Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown, Maryland as homicides. Troopers were called to a single-car crash Saturday on Route 58 in Turbeville. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a silver Nissan that appeared to have run off the road and into the median. An exact cause of death wasn't immediately released. Bianda and Maertens Griffin both graduated from a high school in Maryland.