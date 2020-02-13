One person detained following North Charleston shooting investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have one person in custody following an investigation into a shooting in North Charleston.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the person was detained in the area of the Windsor Hill Plantation neighborhood off Ashley Phosphate Road following a foot chase with police officers Wednesday night.
At 7:26 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Londonderry Road for reports of a shooting.
The victim and a witness said they were at a home on Londonderry Road when someone began shooting at them from down the street. According to a report, another person entered the yard of the home and started shooting at the victim who did not get struck by gunfire.
NCPD officials said the victim was then approached and assaulted by the assailant who then fled on foot.
At 8:59 p.m., as police were conducting a follow-up to the shooting and assault in the area of Cedars Parkway, officers reported seeing someone who fit the description of the suspect involved in the Londonderry Road incident.
When officers attempted to make contact with the subject, he fled on foot.
According to NCPD officials, the subject discarded a firearm during the pursuit.
“Officers lost sight of the subject, but he was located a short time later after witnesses pointed to an area the subject ran,” NCPD officials said."The subject was located inside an apartment a short time later. The subject was detained and his involvement in the shooting incident is being investigated."
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the subject.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.