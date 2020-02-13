Philip Simmons’ Walker signs with Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Philip Simmons High School had their 1st football signee in school history on Friday when offensive lineman Mickey Walker signed to play at Presbyterian next year.
The 6′3, 260lb Walker played both ways for the Iron Horses during his time in high school and helped lead the team to 4 wins during their 2nd year of playing varsity in 2019.
Walker was an honorable mention all-state selection in 2019 and is in the running for valedictorian.
