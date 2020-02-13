Police arrest woman accused of vandalizing downtown mosque

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection with the vandalism of the Islamic Center of Charleston.
Hailey Elizabeth Riddle is charged with malicious injury to a place of worship, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say the vandalism was found on Jan. 31 at the King Street mosque. The vandalism consisted of the words "Utterly Blessed" on the north side of the building written in pink and blue paint.
Francis said tips to Crime Stoppers helped investigators.
The incident on Jan. 31 was the second case of vandalism to the building in two weeks, police said.
Riddle is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.