Police find 2 wanted men in attic of Moncks Corner home

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police found two wanted men hiding in an attic on Wednesday night.
Officers got a tip that both Christopher Eaddy and Patrick Kinsey were at a house on Limerick Drive.
The homeowner, William Moore, also had an active warrant for stealing catalytic converters.
Kinsey is facing charges for traffic offenses after police say he fled a traffic stop. Eaddy will face charges for stealing a catalytic converter, police said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.