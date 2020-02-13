Police find 2 wanted men in attic of Moncks Corner home

ChristopherEaddy and Joseph Kinsey were found in the attic of a home in Moncks Corner. (Source: Moncks Corner police)
February 13, 2020

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police found two wanted men hiding in an attic on Wednesday night.

Officers got a tip that both Christopher Eaddy and Patrick Kinsey were at a house on Limerick Drive.

The homeowner, William Moore, also had an active warrant for stealing catalytic converters.

Kinsey is facing charges for traffic offenses after police say he fled a traffic stop. Eaddy will face charges for stealing a catalytic converter, police said.

