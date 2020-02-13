SBU looks to extend streak vs Davidson

SQUAD LEADERS: The play-making Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.2 points and 6.1 assists to lead the way for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.