Summerville brings in more than $61k from ice skating rink

Summerville brings in more than $61k from ice skating rink
The town of Summerville brought in more than $60,000 from its outdoor ice skating rink this season.
By Nick Krueger | February 13, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 8:40 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville brought in more than $61,000 from its ice skating rink this winter, which closed in early January.

Summerville DREAM director Steve Doniger gave a report on the financials of the rink to the town Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday night.

The rink was a partnership between the town of Summerville and Summerville DREAM.

During the meeting, Doniger said DREAM returned 90 percent of the net revenue from the rink to the town, a number which totaled $61,605.84.

Doniger told officials DREAM would like to continue the event in 2020.

The town of Summerville invested $130,000 from hospitality taxes toward the project.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.