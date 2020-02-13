Summerville brings in more than $61k from ice skating rink

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville brought in more than $61,000 from its ice skating rink this winter, which closed in early January.
Summerville DREAM director Steve Doniger gave a report on the financials of the rink to the town Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday night.
The rink was a partnership between the town of Summerville and Summerville DREAM.
During the meeting, Doniger said DREAM returned 90 percent of the net revenue from the rink to the town, a number which totaled $61,605.84.
Doniger told officials DREAM would like to continue the event in 2020.
The town of Summerville invested $130,000 from hospitality taxes toward the project.
