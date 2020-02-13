LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaking at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Joint Base Charleston late Thursday afternoon for a special evening at The Citadel.
Pence landed in Air Force Two shortly after 3 p.m. He was then scheduled to travel to McAlister Fieldhouse at The Citadel.
Pence will serve as a special guest speaker and will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at the 9th annual Patriot Dinner.
The event is being held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Holiday Alumni Center at The Citadel.
The Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale. Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. He was captured by the British and executed on Sept. 22, 1776 at age 21. Hale is remembered for his famous quote, “My only regret is that I have but one life to give for my country.”
The Citadel Republican Society hosts the dinner, which supports cadets of The Citadel Republican Society and their annual four-day trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. Every year since 2008, the Citadel has sent the single largest school delegation to the conference, which gathers over 13,000 conservatives from across the country, the event’s website states.
Pence’s visit will likely have an impact on the afternoon commute as roadways will be closed as Pence travels from the base to The Citadel.
