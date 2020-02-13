Vice President Mike Pence to visit Charleston Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Charleston area Thursday where he will give a speech to Citadel cadets and then receive an award from the school’s Republican society.
After Pence lands at Joint Base Charleston around 3 p.m. he will travel to McAlister Fieldhouse at The Citadel where he will give a speech to the Corps of Cadets and be presented with the Nathan Hale Patriot Award around 4 p.m.
Thursday's event is something cadets say they have been preparing for for months, and that they are honored to be apart of.
“Just to see someone of that caliber come and visit us and speak to us,” Tyler Swain Mitchell with the Citadel Democrats said. “I’m just going to take all the information that he gives and learn from it. I think that you can’t get to the position that you’re at without hard work and perseverance no matter what political side of the field you’re on.”
Drivers should keep in mind that roads will be shut down as Pence travels from the base to The Citadel.
He will then attend the Republican Society Patriots Dinner at the Holliday Alumni Center.
“We’re really excited because Mike Pence is the biggest name speaker we’ve had,” Pierce Huff with the President Citadel Republican Society said. “Obviously the Vice president of the United States. He is the number two in the chain of command. Number two in the Executive office. So this is a huge opportunity for all of our cadets to be able to experience somebody so high up in the political spectrum, and also get this experience for anything they want to do after they graduate.”
