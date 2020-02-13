What’s Driving You Crazy: Traffic, no walking paths on Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many changes are planned for Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley. It’s a road that consistently has bumper-to-bumper traffic during the morning and afternoon rush hours.
A viewer wrote the following to our “What’s Driving You Crazy” form: “I was wondering if there are plans in the works to have more green space, parks, tracks, etc or a waking/running/bike lane on Glenn McConnell?"
There are plans to put in a pedestrian path from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. There are also plans to widen the road from four lanes to six lanes and add a new traffic signal at Glenn McConnell Parkway and Essex Farms Drive. Charleston County officials say based on their traffic study, a new signal is warranted at Essex Farms but this is an SCDOT intersection. Live5 has reached out to SCDOT to ask about next steps.
In addition, there are plans to put in concrete medians at Glenn McConnell and West Ashley Circle. Crews are also focused on drainage because of how close the road is to the Church Creek drainage basin which is known to flood.
There are renderings available for the project.
Construction on the $25 million dollar Glenn McConnell project is expected to start later this year. Officials are still taking comments from the public. If you would like to give your feedback, click: here. You have until February 29 to comment.
