What’s Driving You Crazy: Traffic, no walking paths on Glenn McConnell Pkwy

There are plans to put in a pedestrian path from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. There are also plans to widen the road from four lanes to six lanes and add a new traffic signal at Glenn McConnell Parkway and Essex Farms Drive. Charleston County officials say based on their traffic study, a new signal is warranted at Essex Farms but this is an SCDOT intersection. Live5 has reached out to SCDOT to ask about next steps.