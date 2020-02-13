Woman accused of stealing more than $40k in gold rings from Berkeley Co. home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $40,000 in gold rings from a Berkeley County home.
Christina Lynn Chinners has been charged with theft from a building.
The victim noticed on Monday that three of her custom rings were missing from her home on Regatta Way, according to an incident report.
She told officers that nobody has access to the house except for a cleaning company and believed one of the employees took the rings.
One ring was appraised at $4,600, another at $7,500 and a third at $28,350, the report stated.
